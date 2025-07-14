ENG vs IND, 3rd Test: Jofra Archer Sends Rishabh Pant’s Off-Stump Flying, Celebrates with Fiery Send-Off at Lord’s (VIDEO)

England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: England pacer Jofra Archer delivered a key breakthrough on Day 5 of the third Test at Lord’s by removing Rishabh Pant and putting India under pressure during their chase of 193 runs. The dismissal came in the fourth over of the day and the 21st over of India’s second innings. The England pacer delivered the ball from wide of the crease. It pitched and moved away slightly. Pant stayed rooted to the crease and attempted a defensive shot without footwork. The ball beat his bat and crashed into the top of the off stump.

Split screen angles just hit different with Jofra 😍👌 pic.twitter.com/9kf7r2QmUk — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 14, 2025

Pant was dismissed for 9 runs off 12 balls including two boundaries. Archer gave him a fierce send-off as England celebrated the crucial wicket. The wicket gave England an early edge on the final day as they looked to seal the match and go ahead in the five-match series.

England had already put India under pressure on Day 4. Brydon Carse dismissed Karun Nair for 14 and Shubman Gill for 6. Jofra Archer removed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck and captain Ben Stokes dismissed nightwatchman Akash Deep for 1. At stumps on Day 4, India were 58 for 4.

Earlier in the match, both teams scored 387 in their first innings. In England’s second innings, Washington Sundar took 4 for 22 to help dismiss the hosts for 192. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets each.

The series is currently level at 1-1. England won the first Test at Headingley by five wickets. India came back strong to win the second Test at Edgbaston by 336 runs. A win at Lord’s will put the victorious side 2-1 ahead in the five-match series.