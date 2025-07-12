ENG vs IND, 3rd Test: KL Rahul Nears Century, Rishabh Pant Falls for 74 as India Reach 248/4 at Lunch on Day 3 at Lord’s

England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 98 as India reached 248 for 4 at lunch on the third day of the third Test against England at Lord’s on Saturday. Rahul and Rishabh Pant resumed the innings at 145 for 3 and batted with control and fluency through the morning session. The duo reduced the first-innings deficit to 139 runs after England were bowled out for 387 on Day 2.

Lunch on Day 3 of the Lord's Test!



Solid show with the bat from #TeamIndia in the first session, courtesy KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant 💪



A fine 74-run knock by Rishabh Pant comes to an end while KL Rahul is unbeaten on 98* 👏👏



— BCCI (@BCCI) July 12, 2025

Pant looked in fine form and reached his half-century with a powerful hook shot for six off Ben Stokes. He was eventually run out for 74 by the England captain just before the lunch interval. Rahul played a composed knock that featured elegant drives and wristy flicks. His standout shot was a backfoot punch square of the wicket off Brydon Carse, drawing applause from the Lord’s crowd.

India will look to close the gap further and build a first-innings lead when play resumes after lunch. Rahul remains just two runs short of what would be a well-deserved century.

England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

England 1st innings: 387 all out

India 1st innings: 248 for 4 in 65.3 overs (KL Rahul 98 batting, Rishabh Pant 74)

ENG vs IND Playing XIs:

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir.