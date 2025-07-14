ENG vs IND 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja, Brydon Carse Involved in Heated Exchange After Mid-Pitch Collision on Day 5 at Lord’s (VIDEO)

England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: A heated moment unfolded on Day 5 of the third Test at Lord’s as India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and England pacer Brydon Carse were involved in a verbal spat following a heavy on-field collision. The incident took place during the first session on Monday. Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy were fighting to keep India alive in their second innings while chasing 193. The Men in Blue were reduced to 82 for 7 after a top-order collapse triggered by Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes.

On the final delivery of the 35th over, Jadeja played a cut shot and looked for a quick two. While running between the wickets, he collided with Carse in the middle of the pitch. Jadeja completed the run but soon turned to confront Carse. He clarified that he had not seen the bowler while running. Carse responded with a few words of his own.

England skipper Ben Stokes had to intervene to calm things down. On-field umpires and a few other players stepped in to separate the two.

The match has seen rising tensions throughout. On Day 3, Shubman Gill was seen having a verbal exchange with Zak Crawley. On Day 4, Mohammed Siraj was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for an aggressive celebration after dismissing Ben Duckett.

The partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy was broken just before lunch. England pacer Chris Woakes got Reddy out for 13 runs from 53 balls. He edged the ball to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith. Their stand of 30 runs for the eighth wicket came to an end.

At lunch on Day 5, India were 112 for 8. Jadeja was not out on 17 as England moved closer to victory.