ENG vs IND, 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja Hits Fifty as India Reach 163/9 at Tea on Day 5, Need 30 Runs to Win at Lord’s

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 14, 2025 20:58 IST2025-07-14T20:56:36+5:302025-07-14T20:58:18+5:30

England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India reached 163 for nine at tea on the fifth and final day of the third Test against England at Lord's. Chasing a target of 193, the visitors still need 30 runs to secure victory. Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 55, bringing up his 26th half-century in Test cricket. Mohammed Siraj was batting on 2 at the break. Earlier, England were bowled out for 192 in their second innings after scoring 387 in the first. India had also posted 387 in their first innings. 

