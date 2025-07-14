ENG vs IND, 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja Hits Fifty as India Reach 163/9 at Tea on Day 5, Need 30 Runs to Win at Lord’s

England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India reached 163 for nine at tea on the fifth and final day of the third Test against England at Lord's. Chasing a target of 193, the visitors still need 30 runs to secure victory. Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 55, bringing up his 26th half-century in Test cricket. Mohammed Siraj was batting on 2 at the break. Earlier, England were bowled out for 192 in their second innings after scoring 387 in the first. India had also posted 387 in their first innings.

