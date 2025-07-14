ENG vs IND, 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja’s Heroics in Vain as England Beat India by 22 Runs at Lord’s, Take 2-1 Series Lead

England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Ravindra Jadeja’s heroic unbeaten 61 went in vain as England defeated India by 22 runs in a tense finish to the third Test at Lord’s on Monday. The win gave England a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. India were bowled out for 170 while chasing a 193-run target on the final day. England pacers Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes played crucial roles in sealing the win with three wickets each.

A standing ovation for both sets of players in the Long Room 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5vFEGtV9vM — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 14, 2025

The day began with India needing 135 runs and England requiring six wickets. The hosts made early inroads by removing four batters before lunch, including Rishabh Pant for 9 and KL Rahul for 39. Washington Sundar and Nitish Reddy also fell in the morning session as India slumped to 112 for eight.

Archer delivered a fiery spell. He cleaned up Pant with a delivery that straightened after pitching and later dismissed Sundar and Reddy. Stokes contributed with a key breakthrough by trapping Rahul leg before. The on-field umpire turned down the appeal, but a successful review turned the decision in England’s favour.

Despite the collapse, Jadeja showed composure and grit, carrying India’s hopes deep into the second session. However, with no support from the lower order, the visitors fell short.

England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

England: 387 and 192

India: 387 and 170 all out in 74.5 overs (KL Rahul 39, Ravindra Jadeja 61 not out; Jofra Archer 3 for 55, Ben Stokes 3 for 48)