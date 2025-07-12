ENG vs IND, 3rd Test: Rishabh Pant Breaks Multiple Records After Gritty 74 at Lord’s (Watch Video)

England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India vice-captain Rishabh Pant made history on Day 3 of the third Test against England at Lord’s. He broke several records with his powerful batting despite a finger injury. Pant surpassed the legendary Vivian Richards for hitting the most sixes in Tests against England. He now has 35 sixes against England, beating Richards’ 34.

With his 8th half-century, #RishabhPant now holds the joint-most 50+ scores by a visiting wicketkeeper in Tests in England, tied with #MSDhoni!

Pant also matched former India captain Rohit Sharma’s total of 88 sixes in Test cricket for India. He is just two sixes behind Virender Sehwag’s record of 90. Pant achieved this in 46 Tests. Rohit took 67 Tests to reach the same number.

In addition, Pant became the highest-scoring Indian wicketkeeper on an England tour with 416 runs. This broke MS Dhoni’s record of 349 runs set in 2014. Pant is also the first visiting wicketkeeper to score more than 400 runs in a single Test series in England.

Despite his finger injury, Pant showed great courage and skill. He scored 74 runs off 112 balls, including two sixes that broke Richards’ record.

Pant’s innings ended just before the end of the first session. Trying to take a quick single, he was run out by England captain Ben Stokes. Stokes made a sharp throw to the stumps, catching Pant short of the crease.

In the post-lunch session, Rahul brought up his 10th Test hundred and his second at Lord’s. He became only the second Indian after Dilip Vengsarkar to score multiple centuries at the venue. Rahul was dismissed soon after reaching the landmark. He was caught at slip off Shoaib Bashir for exactly 100. His innings included 13 fours.