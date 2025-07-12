ENG vs IND, 3rd Test: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Day 3 at Lord’s? Check Weather Forecast

England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard, Weather Forecast: As India and England continue to battle it out in the third Test at Lord’s, fans are eager to know if weather could disrupt play on Day 3. The good news is that the forecast remains largely favourable for uninterrupted cricket throughout the day.

ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 3 Morning Forecast:

According to AccuWeather, Day 3 will begin with sunny and hot conditions. The temperature is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius in the morning. The chance of rain is just three percent, with zero percent cloud cover and humidity at 46 percent.

ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 3 Afternoon Forecast

Moving into the afternoon session, the weather is likely to remain hot and clear. The temperature could touch 30 degrees Celsius. There is only a one percent chance of rain, cloud cover may increase slightly to seven percent and humidity is expected to be around 33 percent.

ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 3 Evening Forecast

The evening forecast also remains promising. AccuWeather predicts mainly clear skies with temperatures dropping to 19 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain, while cloud cover may reach up to 25 percent and humidity is likely to be at 50 percent.

So far, rain has not affected any play during the third Test.

England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

That’s stumps on Day 2!



KL Rahul and Vice-captain Rishabh Pant are in the middle 🤝 #TeamIndia trail by 242 runs in the first innings



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/omiZVl0Plb#ENGvINDpic.twitter.com/KU2IRcQO0Z — BCCI (@BCCI) July 11, 2025

England were bowled out for 387 in their first innings, while India ended Day 2 at 145 for 3. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant were unbeaten at the crease at stumps.

Etched on the Lord's honours board ✅



A specially signed pair of shoes as memorabilia for the museum ✅



It was that kind of a day for Jasprit Bumrah 🙌#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND | @Jaspritbumrah93pic.twitter.com/SoFm0voOjI — BCCI (@BCCI) July 11, 2025

England: 387 all out (Joe Root 104, Brydon Carse 56; Jasprit Bumrah 5 for 74)

India: 145 for 3 (KL Rahul 53 not out, Karun Nair 40; Jofra Archer 1 for 22)

England v India Day 2 Highlights: Jasprit Bumrah Takes 5 Wicket Haul (VIDEO)