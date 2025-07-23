ENG vs IND, 4th Test: Ben Stokes Dismisses Shubman Gill as India Reach 149/3 at Tea on Day 1 at Old Trafford (Watch Video)

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India reached 149 for 3 at tea on the opening day of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford on Wednesday, after losing three key wickets in the second session. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul gave India a steady start but fell after getting set. Jaiswal scored 58 runs off 107 balls, hitting 10 boundaries and a six. He completed 1,000 Test runs against England before being dismissed by spinner Liam Dawson.

Captain 🆚 captain



And Ben Stokes comes out on top! 🔥



🇮🇳 1️⃣4️⃣0️⃣-3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/kjpBIGpp5K — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 23, 2025

Rahul was removed by Chris Woakes for 46 off 98 balls. His innings included four boundaries. Captain Shubman Gill, who came in at No. 3, managed just 12 runs. He was trapped leg before by Ben Stokes after leaving a delivery that came back sharply.

At the tea break, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was unbeaten on 3 while debutant Sai Sudharsan remained not out on 26.

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

India: 149 for 3 in 52 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 58, KL Rahul 46, Sai Sudharsan 26 not out; Liam Dawson 1 for 21, Ben Stokes 1 for 24) vs England.

Earlier in the day, England won the toss and chose to field first under overcast conditions.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Anshul Kamboj

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer