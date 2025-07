India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave India a solid start on the opening day of the fourth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test against England at Old Trafford. At lunch, India reached 78 for no loss in 26 overs with Rahul unbeaten on 40 and Jaiswal on 36.

KL RAHUL IN MANCHESTER. pic.twitter.com/wIUpDsX9X6 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 23, 2025