ENG vs IND 4th Test, Manchester Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Old Trafford? Check Details Here

England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team: As India and England gear up for the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Old Trafford from Wednesday, July 23, 2025all eyes are on the weather forecast that could influence the outcome of the crucial clash. According to Accuweather.com, the Manchester weather is expected to remain mostly favourable for cricket over the five days, but there are chances of light showers that could influence the outcome of the match. On Day 1, temperatures are expected to range from 14 to 19 degrees Celsius. Wind speed will hover around 7 km per hour with humidity close to 94 per cent. Day 2 will see slightly higher temperatures between 12 and 21 degrees Celsius. Wind speed is expected to be around 10 km per hour with humidity dropping to 64 per cent.

Day 3 is forecast to have temperatures between 13 and 22 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be around 68 per cent with wind speed at 10 km per hour. However, there is a possibility of afternoon showers that may briefly delay play. Day 4 conditions remain steady with a temperature range of 12 to 21 degrees Celsius. The wind may pick up to 15 km per hour and humidity will stay near 66 per cent. On Day 5, similar temperatures are predicted but with stronger winds reaching up to 18 km per hour and humidity at 74 per cent. Late-day rain may impact the final session.

The pitch at Old Trafford is expected to start off with a green tinge but could evolve into a spinner-friendly surface as the match progresses. If the rain stays away, both teams will be eager to take advantage of the conditions.

England lead the five-match series 2-1 after their 22-run win at Lord’s. India will be looking to level the series with improved performances in Manchester.

IND vs ENG 4th Test Predicted Playing XI:

​India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav/Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Anshul Kamboj.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, ⁠Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer