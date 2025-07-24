ENG vs IND 4th Test, Manchester Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Day 2 at Old Trafford?

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: After a full day's play without any rain interruption on Day 1 of the fourth Test between England and India, attention now turns to the weather conditions for Day 2 at Old Trafford. According to AccuWeather, the morning session on Thursday is expected to be partly sunny with temperatures hovering around 22 degrees Celsius. The cloud cover is likely to be about 61 percent and the probability of rain remains low at 25 percent.

However, rain could make a brief appearance in the afternoon. The forecast suggests partly sunny conditions with scattered showers expected in some areas. The temperature may drop to around 21 degrees Celsius. The chance of rain is 56 percent. The sky may be mostly cloudy with about 71 percent cloud cover. Humidity may stay around 69 percent during this time.

For the evening session, conditions are likely to be more settled. The forecast suggests partly cloudy skies with a low two percent chance of rain. However, temperatures could fall to around 13°C with cloud cover at 30 percent and humidity at 82 percent.

On Day 1, India ended at 264 for 4 after 83 overs, with solid contributions from Yashasvi Jaiswal (58), Sai Sudharsan (61) and Rishabh Pant (37* retired hurt). With the pitch starting to show variable bounce, India will look to extend their total while avoiding early losses. England will start Day 2 with the second new ball, and the first session is expected to set the tone for the remainder of the Test.

England v India Day 1 Highlights