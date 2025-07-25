ENG vs IND 4th Test, Manchester Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Day 3 of England vs India Match at Old Trafford?

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: After a rain-hit Day 2 in the fourth Test between England and India, weather is unlikely to interrupt play on Day 3 at Old Trafford. The weather forecast for Friday suggests a dry day with no rain expected in the Old Trafford area. Temperatures are likely to stay below 20 degrees Celsius throughout the day. There will be cloudy intervals and a light breeze. Play is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. local time (3:30 p.m. IST).

England v India Day 2 -Highlights

England made a strong reply to India's first innings total of 358 as they reached 225 for 2 at stumps on Day 2 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Thursday. The hosts now trail by 133 runs with eight wickets in hand. Openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley set the tone with a rapid 166-run stand. Duckett missed out on a century by six runs as he fell for 94 off 100 balls. Crawley scored 84 off 113 balls before being dismissed. At close of play, Ollie Pope was unbeaten on 20 while Joe Root remained not out on 11.

Earlier in the day, Rishabh Pant showed immense courage by batting with a fractured toe. The left-hander, who had retired hurt on 37 on Day 1, returned to the crease and made 54 off 75 balls.

India resumed the day on 264 for 4 but lost Ravindra Jadeja early. He edged a delivery from Jofra Archer to second slip in only the second over of the morning. Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar added a useful 48-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Thakur made 41 while Sundar contributed 27.

England captain Ben Stokes was the standout bowler. He took 5 wickets for 72 runs to wrap up India’s innings shortly after lunch.

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

India 1st innings: 358 all out in 114.1 overs (Sai Sudharsan 61, Yashasvi Jaiswal 58, Rishabh Pant 54, Shardul Thakur 41. Ben Stokes 5 for 72)

England 1st innings: 225 for 2 in 46 overs (Ben Duckett 94, Zak Crawley 84)