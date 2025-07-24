ENG vs IND, 4th Test: Rishabh Pant Returns to Bat with Fractured Toe, India 321/6 at Lunch on Day 2 at Old Trafford (Watch Video)

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Injured wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant returned to bat with a fractured toe as India reached 321 for six at lunch on Day 2 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford. Pant, who had retired hurt on 37 on the opening day after taking a blow on his right foot, resumed his innings on Thursday and was unbeaten on 39 at the break. Washington Sundar was batting on 20 at the other end.

Rishabh Pant is hobbling out to a standing ovation from the Old Trafford crowd! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/I1vZ1MLR16 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 24, 2025

India resumed on their overnight score of 264 for four but suffered an early setback when Ravindra Jadeja edged a Jofra Archer outswinger to Harry Brook at second slip in the day’s second over. Brook completed a sharp low catch to his right.

Shardul Thakur and Sundar steadied the innings with a 48-run partnership for the sixth wicket. The duo saw off a testing spell with the second new ball, which England had taken at the start of play.

However, Ben Stokes broke the stand by removing Thakur for 41. The India all-rounder was caught at gully by a diving Ben Duckett.

At lunch, rain interrupted play after India had reached 321 for six in 105 overs.

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India 321 for six in 105 overs (Sai Sudharsan 61, Yashasvi Jaiswal 58, Shardul Thakur 41; Ben Stokes 3/55).