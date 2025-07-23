ENG vs IND, 4th Test: Rishabh Pant Suffers Foot Injury While Batting; Retires Hurt on 37 (Watch Video)

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Team India suffered a setback on Wednesday as wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was forced to retire hurt on Day One of the fourth Test against England after sustaining a foot injury from a yorker bowled by Chris Woakes. The incident occurred in the 68th over of India’s innings at Old Trafford. Pant attempted a reverse sweep to a full delivery from Woakes that struck his right boot. England appealed for leg before wicket, but the on-field umpire turned it down. The decision was reviewed, and the third umpire upheld the original call.

Rishabh Pant is driven off the field of play after suffering some severe swelling on his right foot and Ravindra Jadeja walks out to the middle... 🩹 pic.twitter.com/vJlu5CABQ8 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 23, 2025

Pant showed signs of pain with visible swelling on his right foot. He was unable to stand on his own and was taken off the field in a mini-car for medical treatment. Ravindra Jadeja came out to bat in his place. Pan was batting on 37 from 48 balls at the time.

Before the injury, Pant had looked in good form and played aggressively as he and Sai Sudharsan helped India recover from early setbacks. The team had slipped to 140 for 3 in the second session before the pair took the total past 210. Earlier in the day, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave India a solid start with a 94-run opening stand after England chose to field.

Pant reached a major milestone. He became the first visiting wicketkeeper to score 1,000 Test runs in England. The 27-year-old also became the sixth Indian overall to achieve the feat.