ENG vs IND, 5th Test: Akash Deep, Ben Duckett Hug After Controversial Send-Off at The Oval (Watch Video)

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: A day after drawing criticism for a controversial send-off to England opener Ben Duckett, Indian fast bowler Akash Deep and the English batter shared a warm hug on the field at The Oval on Saturday. The gesture came during the morning session on Day 3 of the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. After the end of the 28th over of India’s second innings, bowled by Josh Tongue, both players hugged during the over change. A video of the moment quickly went viral on social media.

The controversy had erupted a day earlier when Akash Deep dismissed Duckett during the 13th over of England's first innings. After the wicket, the Indian fast bowler was seen putting his arm around the departing batter and saying something.

Akash Deep bowled 17 overs in England’s first innings and took one wicket for 80 runs. After England were bowled out for 247, the Indian pacer was sent in as a night-watchman at No. 4 and ended Day 2 with four runs. He resumed his innings on Saturday morning and built a crucial partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Akash Deep reached his maiden Test half-century before getting out after a gritty knock.

The 29-year-old is playing in his 10th Test match and continues to impress with both ball and bat in the final Test of the five-match series.