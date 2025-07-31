ENG vs IND 5th Test LIVE Cricket Streaming Online: When and Where to Watch England vs India Match?

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India will face England in the fifth and final Test of the series beginning Thursday, July 31, at the Kennington Oval in London. England lead the five-match series 2-1, but India still have a chance to level it after the drawn Test in Manchester. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Both teams enter the final Test with injury concerns and tired bodies after four back-to-back matches. England will be without regular captain Ben Stokes, who is out with a shoulder injury. Star pacer Jofra Archer has also not been picked for the series finale. India will miss pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who is unlikely to play at The Oval. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant had already been ruled out earlier due to a foot fracture. The final Test will decide whether England take the series or if India can force a draw.

Where to Watch

The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India. Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 will provide English commentary, while Sony Sports 3 will telecast in Hindi. Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Match Details

Date : July 31 to August 4

Venue : The Oval, London

Time: 3:30 p.m. IST

Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Karun Nair, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, N Jagadeesan, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer