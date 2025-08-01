ENG vs IND, 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna Take 4 Wickets Each as India Bowl Out England for 247 on Day 2 at Oval

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj took four wickets each as India made a strong comeback in the fifth and final Test against England at the Oval on Friday. England took a small lead of 23 runs in the first innings before being bowled out for 247 on day two. Siraj bowled a fiery eight-over spell in the afternoon session and took three key wickets. He later dismissed Harry Brook, who scored 53, in the final session to become the leading wicket-taker of the series.

Prasidh Krishna also claimed four wickets, helping to reduce England from 109 for one at lunch to 247 all out. Chris Woakes was unable to bat due to a shoulder injury.

Opener Zak Crawley scored 64 and Harry Brook made 53 for England.

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

India 1st innings: 224 all out in 69.4 overs (Karun Nair 57, Sai Sudharsan 38; Gus Atkinson 5 for 33)

England 1st innings: 247 all out in 51.2 overs (Zak Crawley 64, Harry Brook 53; Mohammed Siraj 4 for 86, Prasidh Krishna 4 for 62)