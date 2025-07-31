ENG vs IND, 5th Test: Rain Stops Play Again After Lunch as Shubman Gill Falls for 21 (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Rain interrupted play again after lunch on Day 1 of the fifth Test between England and India at The Oval. India captain Shubman Gill was dismissed for 21 runs in a surprising run-out that put the visitors under pressure early in their innings.

React. Pick-up. Strike.



Clinical from Gus Atkinson 👌 pic.twitter.com/aM3RbgBvjp — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 31, 2025

The dismissal happened in the 28th over when Gill pushed a ball from England pacer Gus Atkinson towards the off-side. He tried to take a quick run but the ball was too close to the bowler. Atkinson gathered it cleanly and threw down the stumps with a direct hit while Gill was halfway down the pitch. This mistake gave away his wicket.

Earlier, England’s strong bowling and sharp fielding had already caused problems for India. Gus Atkinson trapped Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw. Chris Woakes then got KL Rahul out for 14 runs.

At the time play was stopped due to rain, India was 85 for 3 after 29 overs. Sai Sudharsan was batting on 28 runs and Karun Nair was yet to score.

England’s stand-in captain Ollie Pope chose to bowl after winning the toss.

India made four changes to their team before the match. Jasprit Bumrah was rested and vice-captain Rishabh Pant was injured. England played without their regular captain Ben Stokes, who was ruled out with an injury.

England leads the series 2-1. India must win this Test to avoid losing three series in a row after defeats in Australia and against New Zealand at home.