ENG vs IND 5th Test Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Day 2 of England vs India at Oval in London?

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: After rain disrupted the opening day of the fifth and final Test between England and India at the Kennington Oval, fans and players will now be hoping for clearer skies on Day 2. Only 64 overs were bowled on Thursday due to frequent rain breaks. According to the weather reports, the morning of Day 2 is expected to be partly sunny with temperatures around 21 degrees Celsius. The chance of rain is moderate at 25 percent. Cloud cover is likely to be around 59 percent while humidity could reach 63 percent.

Visuals from Day 1

The forecast suggests a 66 percent chance of precipitation in the afternoon. Cloud cover is expected to drop to 45 percent, while humidity will be around 60 percent. By evening, the weather is likely to be more favourable. Temperatures could drop to around 16 degrees Celsius. The chance of rain decreases to 25 percent with 44 percent cloud cover and humidity around 64 percent.

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

India ended Day 1 at 204 for 6 after 64 overs. Karun Nair’s unbeaten 52 and Washington Sundar’s 19 not out helped steady the innings after early wickets. The visitors will aim to cross the 250-run mark early on Day 2 to strengthen their position.

