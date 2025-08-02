ENG vs IND 5th Test Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Day 3 of England vs India at Oval in London? (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: After rain disrupted the opening two days of the fifth and final Test between England and India at The Oval, fans and players will be hoping for clearer skies on Day 3. According to the weather reports, conditions on Saturday are expected to be mostly favourable for cricket. The morning will be partly sunny and pleasant with a 13 percent chance of rain. Cloud cover is likely to be around 56 percent and humidity at 56 percent.

The Kia Oval looking pristine in the south London sunshine. 🌤️



Ready for what should be another enthralling day of Test cricket. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇳



Day 3 gets underway at 11 am.



🤎 | #WhereHistoryHappenspic.twitter.com/d2xs8NKcWt — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) August 2, 2025

The afternoon forecast also looks promising. The skies will remain partly sunny and temperatures are expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius. The rain probability drops to just 8 percent, although cloud cover will increase to 79 percent. Humidity is expected to fall to 42 percent. By the evening, the weather is predicted to be mainly clear. The temperature will fall to around 16 degrees Celsius. There is only a two percent chance of rain during this period. Cloud cover will drop to 15 percent and humidity is expected to settle around 53 percent.

Day 3 could prove decisive in this series decider. India will resume at 75 for two in their second innings with a 52-run lead after a strong fightback on Day 2. Yashasvi Jaiswal remains unbeaten on 51 and will look to extend India’s advantage.

Earlier on Friday, India bowled England out for 247 despite a 92-run opening stand. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna claimed four wickets each to restrict the hosts to a 23-run lead. England pacer Gus Atkinson had earlier taken five wickets to wrap up India’s first innings for 224.

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard

India 224 and 75 for 2 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 51 not out)

England 247 (Zak Crawley 64, Harry Brook 53, Prasidh Krishna 4 for 62, Mohammed Siraj 4 for 86)

India lead by 52 runs.

England v India Day 2 Highlights