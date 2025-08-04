ENG vs IND 5th Test Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Day 5 of England vs India at Oval in London?

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: The final day of the fifth Test between England and India at The Oval is set to begin with both teams having a clear chance to win, but rain and overcast conditions could still play a role in the outcome. After four dramatic days that included multiple interruptions due to poor light and rain, Monday’s weather forecast raises concerns again. The BBC has predicted a mostly cloudy and breezy day with a couple of showers expected in the afternoon, particularly around 2 p.m. local time, or 6.30 p.m. IST.

Despite the threat of rain, the possibility of a result remains strong. England need only 35 more runs to win the match and level the series 2-2. India require four wickets to clinch a 3-1 series win, including that of Chris Woakes, who may bat with one hand due to a suspected dislocated shoulder.

Play is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. local time, or 3.30 p.m. IST. If the first session goes uninterrupted, the match could be decided before the rain arrives. There is also a slight chance of rain around 1 p.m., but that may not be enough to prevent a result.

Rain has already affected three of the four days of the Test. On Sunday, bad light forced the players off the field at 5.30 p.m. local time, even though nearly an hour of play remained. Rain followed shortly after, and stumps were called at 6.01 p.m.

As the final day begins, all eyes are on the weather and if it will allow a proper end to this exciting series.