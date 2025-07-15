ENG vs IND: England Announce Squad for 4th Test Against India; Liam Dawson Replaces Injured Shoaib Bashir

England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced a 14-member squad for the fourth Test against India. Left-arm spinner Liam Dawson has been named as the replacement for Shoaib Bashir. The fourth match of the five-Test Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series will begin on July 23 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

🚨 DAWSON HAS REPLACED BASHIR. 🚨



- 35 year old Liam Dawson has replaced Shoaib Bashir for the 4th Test Vs India. pic.twitter.com/SQM489XJ96 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 15, 2025

Bashir has been ruled out of the remainder of the series due to a fracture in his left little finger. He sustained the injury during the first innings of the third Test at Lord’s but bravely continued to play and took the final wicket to help England secure a 22-run victory. He will now undergo surgery and miss the final two matches of the series.

Read Also | ENG vs IND, 3rd Test: Joe Root, Zak Crawley Console Heartbroken Mohammed Siraj After England Beat India by 22 Runs at Lord’s (VIDEO)

Dawson returns to the Test side after eight years. His last appearance came in 2017. The 34-year-old left-arm spinner was picked based on his consistent performances for Hampshire in the County Championship.

Along with this change, England have reduced their squad size from 16 to 14 players. Jamie Overton and Sam Cook have returned to county duty.

England squad for the fourth Test against India:

Ben Stokes (Durham) – captain

Jofra Archer (Sussex)

Gus Atkinson (Surrey)

Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Brydon Carse (Durham)

Zak Crawley (Kent)

Liam Dawson (Hampshire)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Ollie Pope (Surrey)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Jamie Smith (Surrey)

Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

England lead the five-match series 2-1 and will aim to seal the trophy with a win in Manchester.

Read Also | ENG vs IND, 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja’s Heroics in Vain as England Beat India by 22 Runs at Lord’s, Take 2-1 Series Lead