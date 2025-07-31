ENG vs IND, Kennington Oval Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Day 1 of England vs India 5th Test?

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Weather Forecast: Rain may affect the opening day of the fifth and final Test between England and India at the Kennington Oval on Thursday. According to weather forecast, the forecast for Day 1 suggests mostly cloudy skies in the morning with chances of a few showers. The temperature is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius. The probability of precipitation stands at 74 percent and the cloud cover is likely to be around 92 percent during the morning session.

The afternoon is likely to stay cloudy with occasional rain and a chance of a thunderstorm. The forecast shows a 60 percent chance of rain during this period, along with 79 percent cloud cover and humidity levels of around 77 percent. By evening, the weather is expected to improve slightly, but showers are still a possibility. The forecast indicates partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of rain. Cloud cover could reduce to 30 percent, while humidity may remain around 72 percent.

India trail the five-match series 2-1 and need a win to level it. England are looking to close the series at home, though they will be without injured captain Ben Stokes. India also face key absences, including Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant.

England won the toss and chose to bowl first in overcast conditions.

India made four changes to their playing XI. Dhruv Jurel, Karun Nair, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna have been included in place of injured players Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Anshul Kamboj and Jasprit Bumrah.England are without their regular captain Ben Stokes, who is recovering from a shoulder injury. Pope is leading the side in his absence.

Playing XIs:

India: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

England: Ollie Pope (captain), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue