ENG vs IND: Why Is Kuldeep Yadav Not Playing in England vs India 3rd Test at Lord’s?

England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was once again left out of India’s playing eleven as the third Test against England began at Lord’s on Wednesday. The 30-year-old spinner has not featured in the series so far. The Indian team management has opted for batting depth and all-round options instead of including Kuldeep’s attacking spin in English conditions.

🚨 Toss and Team Update 🚨



England win the toss and elect to bat in the 3rd Test.



Jasprit Bumrah is back in the eleven 🙌



Captain Shubman Gill announced one change at the toss. Jasprit Bumrah returned in place of Prasidh Krishna. There was no mention of Kuldeep in the selection discussion. Gill said the bowlers were confident after a strong performance in the previous Test and the team wanted to maintain balance.

Kuldeep has played just 13 Tests since his debut in 2017. His last Test was in October 2024 against New Zealand. The spinner has taken 56 wickets at an average of 22.16, including four five-wicket hauls. His record against England is strong. Kuldeep has 21 wickets in six matches at an average of 22.28.

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss for the third time in a row and chose to bat first.

Playing XI

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir