ENG vs IND: Why Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah Are Not Playing England vs India 5th Test at the Oval?

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India are without two of their key players, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah, in the fifth and final Test against England at the Kennington Oval, which began on Thursday, July 31. The absence of the experienced duo is a major concern for the visitors as they look to level the five-match series. Rishabh Pant suffered a fracture in his right foot during the Manchester Test. The injury occurred when he attempted a reverse sweep off a yorker-length ball from Chris Woakes on Day 1. Pant was in visible pain and had to leave the field in a medical cart. Although he returned to bat on Day 2 and scored a fighting half-century, he was unable to take up wicketkeeping duties. Dhruv Jurel stepped in behind the stumps.

Despite not batting in the second innings of the fourth Test, Pant is India's third-highest run-scorer in the series. He has made 479 runs in seven innings at an average of 68.42. He began the series with twin centuries at Headingley. India lost that match but bounced back to win at Edgbaston. England claimed victory at Lord's, while the fourth Test ended in a draw.

Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the fifth Test as part of workload management. The fast bowler had earlier said he would play only three matches in the series. He missed the second Test and now sits out the final match as well. Prasidh Krishna has replaced him in the XI for the final Test.

India made additional changes, dropping Shardul Thakur and Anshul Kamboj. Karun Nair and Akash Deep were included. Akash returns after missing the fourth Test due to a groin injury.

England have also made four changes. They are without captain Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson and Brydon Carse. Ollie Pope is leading the side in Stokes’ absence. England won the toss and chose to bowl first under overcast skies.

Playing XIs

🚨 Toss and Team Update 🚨



England win the toss in the 5th Test and elect to field.



A look at #TeamIndia's Playing XI for the 5th and Final Test 👌👌



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/Tc2xpWNayE#ENGvINDpic.twitter.com/fxzEfXEzLA — BCCI (@BCCI) July 31, 2025

India: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

England: Ollie Pope (captain), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue

India need a win to draw the series. England are aiming to close it out with a victory at home.

