ENG vs IND: Why Rishabh Pant Is Not Keeping Wickets on Day 2 of England vs India 3rd Test at Lord’s

England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Rishabh Pant will not keep wickets on Day 2 of the third Test between India and England at Lord’s due to an injury to his left hand. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Pant is still recovering from the injury sustained while keeping wickets on Day 1. Pant was hit on his left index finger and had to leave the field during the second session.

The BCCI issued an official statement saying, “Rishabh Pant is still recovering from the hit on his left index finger. The BCCI medical team continues to monitor his progress. Dhruv Jurel will continue to keep wickets on Day 2.”

UPDATE:



Rishabh Pant is still recovering from the hit on his left index finger. The BCCI medical team continues to monitor his progress. Dhruv Jurel will continue to keep wickets on Day 2.#TeamIndia | #ENGvINDpic.twitter.com/nwjsn58Jt0 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 11, 2025

Read Also | ENG vs IND, 3rd Test: Joe Root Scores His 37th Test Century, Breaks Record for Most Hundreds at Lord’s (Watch Video)

Dhruv Jurel, the substitute wicketkeeper, took over the gloves and made an impressive reflex catch to dismiss England’s Ollie Pope immediately after the tea break. Dhruv Jurel had previously stepped in for Pant during his recovery from an injury caused by a car accident in 2022 and performed well in his debut series against England in 2024.

Can Dhruv Jurel Bat if Rishabh Pant Does Not Keep Further in ENG vs IND 3rd Test?

Jurel will not be allowed to bat in place of Pant due to current cricket laws. According to the rules, only concussion or COVID-19 substitutes can bat or bowl; normal fielding replacements cannot. If Pant’s injury does not improve soon, India will face the challenge of batting with just nine wickets in the first innings.

Read Also | Why Are England Players Wearing Red on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s