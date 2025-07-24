ENG vs IND: Will Rishabh Pant Bat Today in England vs India 4th Test at Old Trafford?

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India vice-captain Rishabh Pant’s availability for Day 2 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford remains highly doubtful after he suffered a toe injury and retired hurt on the opening day. Pant was batting fluently on 37 when he attempted a reverse sweep and missed the ball. It took an inside edge and struck his toe hard. He fell to the ground in visible pain and was unable to put any pressure on the injured foot. Team physios rushed to his aid as close visuals showed bleeding and swelling around the toe. He was later carried off the field on a buggy and sent for scans.

Rishabh Pant is driven off the field of play after suffering some severe swelling on his right foot and Ravindra Jadeja walks out to the middle... 🩹 pic.twitter.com/vJlu5CABQ8 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 23, 2025

The scan report confirmed a fracture in his toe, and he has been ruled out for at least six weeks, a BCCI source told The Indian Express. "The scan report showed a fracture and he is ruled out for six weeks. The medical team is trying to see if he can come out to bat again by taking a pain killer. He still needs support to walk though and chances of his batting looks very bleak," the source said.

🚨 PANT OUT FOR 6 WEEKS. 🚨



- Rishabh Pant advised a 6 week rest for a fractured toe. (Express Sports). pic.twitter.com/d3oavEU1C1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 24, 2025

Despite the injury, the team management is reportedly hoping Pant can return to bat if absolutely necessary. However, given the severity of the fracture, the possibility is slim.

𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲:



Rishabh Pant was hit on his right foot while batting on Day 1 of the Manchester Test.



He was taken for scans from the stadium.



The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress. — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2025

Read Also | ENG vs IND 4th Test, Manchester Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Day 2 at Old Trafford?

Pant has been one of India's top performers in the series, scoring over 400 runs. His absence would be a major setback.

Will Rishabh Pant Bat Today in ENG vs IND 4th Test at Old Trafford?

According to rules, backup wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel can take over duties behind the stumps but cannot replace Pant in the batting order.

Meanwhile, the selectors are likely to bring in Ishan Kishan for the fifth and final Test as Pant’s replacement.

India ended Day 1 at 264 for 4, with Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur unbeaten on 19 runs each.

Fans and team officials now await an update from the medical team as India prepares for a crucial second day in Manchester.