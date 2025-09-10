ENG vs SA 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch England vs South Africa Match in India

England National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: South Africa will take on England in the first T20I of a three-match series at Sophia Gardens on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. The match will start at 11:00 PM IST with the toss scheduled for 10:30 PM IST. South Africa enter the series after a 2-1 win over England in the preceding ODI series. Both teams will aim to start the series strongly as they prepare for the next T20 World Cup. In India, fans can watch the live telecast of the match on the Sony Sports Network. Online streaming will be available on the Sony Liv and FanCode apps and websites.

England vs South Africa T20I Series Live Streaming Info

Match: 1st T20I, England vs South Africa

Date: Wednesday, 10th September 2025

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Match Start Time: 11:00 PM IST

Toss Time: 10:30 PM IST

Live Telecast in India: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming in India: SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites

England vs South Africa 1st T20I Weather Report and Pitch Report of Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

The weather in Cardiff shows an 81 percent chance of rain. The maximum temperature is expected to be 17°C and the minimum 12°C.

The pitch at Sophia Gardens is expected to be good for batting. Early movement could assist bowlers in the first innings, but conditions should ease for batters once they settle. Historically, teams chasing at this ground have won eight out of eleven T20I matches.

England vs South Africa 1st T20I Playing XIs

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid