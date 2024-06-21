ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: England Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First Against South Africa

England's Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl first against Aiden Markram's South Africa in their Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

South Africa, unbeaten in their group-stage matches, were placed in Group D along with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, and Nepal. They come into this match after defeating the United States by 18 runs.

England, who finished second in Group B behind Australia, are also coming off a convincing win, having beaten West Indies by eight wickets. Skipper Jos Buttler confirmed that England will field the same XI as the previous match.

"We're going to bowl first today. Fresh wicket, looks a good pitch. Maybe a little bit of moisture early on. Chased well the other day, so will back that formula again. Going with the same team. Obviously want to look after him as well as we can (Jofra). He's in a good place," Buttler said.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram noted the conditions at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. "Would've also bowled first, just on the basis it's an early start and there's a bit of moisture. Most of the games moving forward we have to start well. Hopefully the boys are nice and fresh for today's challenge. Top-order needed it, spent some time out there. Reminder of how to score runs in this part of the world," Markram said.

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (C), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman.

England Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (WK/C), Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.