ENG vs SL: England Announce Playing XI for Third Test Against Sri Lanka at The Oval; Josh Hull Set to Debut

England have announced their playing XI for the third and final Test against Sri Lanka, set to commence on Friday, September 6, at The Oval. The Ollie Pope-led team, which has already secured an unassailable 2-0 series lead with victories at Old Trafford and Lord's, has made one change to their winning combination.

Twenty-year-old left-arm seamer Josh Hull replaces Matthew Potts in the squad. Hull, who was called up as a replacement for the injured Mark Wood, will make his debut for England. Potts, a fellow pacer, is left out as Hull joins the side, adding a new dimension with his left-arm bowling.

The rest of the England lineup remains unchanged as they aim to complete a series whitewash and finish their home red-ball season undefeated. Dan Lawrence will retain his position at the top of the order in the absence of Zak Crawley, despite modest performances in the first two Tests. Pope will also seek to improve his batting form ahead of the Pakistan tour, amid criticism about balancing leadership and batting duties.

In-form middle-order batsmen Joe Root, Harry Brook, and Jamie Smith will look to end the series on a high note. The pace trio of Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, and Olly Stone, who performed well in the previous Test, will be supported by Hull's debut as a left-arm option. Shoaib Bashir remains the sole frontline spinner in the playing XI.

Hull, who has played 10 first-class matches since making his debut in 2023, has had a modest record, with 16 wickets at an average of 64.75. His selection reflects England's confidence in his potential, bolstered by his height of six feet seven inches and the unique angle of his left-arm delivery.

England Playing XI for Third Test: