ENG vs WI 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When and Where To Watch England vs West Indies Match in India

England will begin a new chapter in their 50-over cricket journey with a three-match ODI series against the West Indies, starting Thursday at Edgbaston. Harry Brook takes charge as full-time captain, replacing Jos Buttler, as the team looks to recover from a string of poor performances. England are currently on a seven-match losing streak in ODIs. The run includes a disappointing campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy and a 3-0 whitewash on their tour of India earlier this year. West Indies, meanwhile, drew their most recent series 1-1 against Ireland in rain-affected games. With qualification for the 2027 ODI World Cup in focus, the Caribbean side aims to gain crucial points after missing out on the last two ICC 50-over tournaments.

Match Schedule and Details

Date: Thursday, May 29

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Match Start Time: 5:30 PM IST

Toss Time: 5:00 PM IST

Live Telecast and Streaming in India

The first ODI will be broadcast live in India on the Sony Sports Network. Channels include Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 2, and Ten 5.

The match will also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV and FanCode platforms. Fans can watch the game on both the app and website after selecting a paid subscription plan.

England Squad

Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood, Tom Banton, Matthew Potts, Tom Hartley.

West Indies Squad

Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (captain and wicketkeeper), Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Jayden Seales, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetmyer.

England will look to end their losing streak and start strong under Brook's leadership, while West Indies are focused on building momentum for World Cup qualification.