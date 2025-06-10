ENG vs WI 3rd T20I LIVE Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and Where To Watch England vs West Indies Match in India

England will look to complete a clean sweep when they face West Indies in the third and final T20I at the Rose Bowl on Tuesday. The match is set to begin at 11 p.m. IST with the toss scheduled for 10.30 p.m. Led by Harry Brook, England have dominated the T20I series after a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI leg. The hosts have registered two commanding victories in the shortest format, exposing the West Indies' inconsistency. West Indies captain Shai Hope will aim to inspire a turnaround and avoid a winless tour. Despite occasional flashes of brilliance, the visitors have struggled to match England’s sharp batting and disciplined bowling.

Match Details:

Fixture: England vs West Indies, 3rd T20I

Date: Tuesday, June 10

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Time: 11 p.m. IST

Toss: 10.30 p.m. IST

Live Telecast and Streaming in India:

The match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites.

Squads:

England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Potts, Rehan Ahmed

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (c and wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell