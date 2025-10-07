ENG-W vs BAN-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: England Wins Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing 11s

England Women’s National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh Women’s National Cricket Team Match: England Women won the toss and chose to bowl first against Bangladesh in the eighth match of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. Both teams began their campaigns with wins. Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in Colombo. England thrashed South Africa by 10 wickets in Guwahati.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt said the team is confident after the opening win but wants to start fresh. "We're going to bowl first. Yeah, I suppose we had a lot of success, so everyone's pretty confident after that (first game). Obviously we don't expect that to happen all the time. We start fresh today and we're really looking to make the most of it all. It's (preparation) been really good. We want to rest enough for the game. I'm prepared in any way that we would be typically for a game. We'd like to start fresh, I suppose. We're making sure that the practice is as purposeful as possible. Linsey Smith, an absolute superstar. All the bowlers did very, very well. Everyone picking up wickets, Smith in the powerplay really got us off to an amazing start. Really relishing the conditions. To use her strength was the most important thing. She hit her area really well. No, we're going to the same team," she said.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana said the team gained confidence from their last win and hopes the batting unit performs well again. "We would have batted first. It (win v Pakistan) gives us a good confidence that we are moving forward in the tournament. Yeah, definitely (improved batting). Because we've been looking forward to seeing our batting unit perform. So it happened in the last game. Seeing the young players coming up for the team and playing their best in the tournament, it's good to see that there are a lot of top players in the team. We have two changes," Nigar Sultana said.

England Women vs Bangladesh Women Playing XIs

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla

England Women (Playing XI): Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

The match is being broadcast live on Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.