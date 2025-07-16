ENG-W vs IND-W LIVE Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and Where to Watch England Women vs India Women 1st ODI Match

England Women’s National Cricket Team vs India Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and elected to bat first against India Women in the opening match of the three-game ODI series at The Rose Bowl on Wednesday. England are aiming to bounce back after losing the five-match T20I series 3–2 to India.

The ODI series marks the beginning of India's final phase of preparation ahead of the Women’s ODI World Cup, which will be held at home later this year. India last played an ODI series in May when they won the Tri-series against Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Playing XIs:

England – Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wicketkeeper), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.

First ODI time 😍



New series, let's do this 👊 pic.twitter.com/XYFB9UJLmK — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 16, 2025

India – Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Kranti Goud.

ENG-W vs IND-W, 1st ODI Live Streaming Details:

The first ODI between India Women and England Women is being played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. The match began at 5.30 PM IST. The toss took place at 5.00 PM IST.

The match is being broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. Live streaming is available on the SonyLiv and FanCode platforms.