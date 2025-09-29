England all-rounder Chris Woakes announces retirement from international cricket

London [UK], September 29 : England all-rounder announced his international cricket retirement on Monday, bringing down the curtain on a 14-year-long career which saw him win two World Cup titles and feature in 217 international matches for England. The all-rounder is still open to playing county cricket and franchise cricket in several leagues worldwide.

Woakes announced his decision on his social media, stating, as quoted by the ICC, "The moment has come, and I have decided the time is right for me to retire from international cricket."

He added, "Playing for England was something I aspired to do since I was a kid dreaming in the back garden, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have lived out those dreams. Representing England, wearing the Three Lions and sharing the field with teammates over the last 15 years, many of whom have become lifelong friends, are things I will look back on with the greatest pride."

Woakes also said that making his debut against Australia back in 2011 "feels like yesterday".

"Lifting two World Cups and being part of some amazing Ashes series is something I never thought was possible, and those memories and celebrations with my teammates will stay with me forever. To my Mum and Dad, my wife Amie and our girls Laila and Evie, thank you for your unwavering love, support and sacrifices over the years. None of this would have been possible without you," he continued.

"To the fans, especially the Barmy Army, thank you for the passion, the cheers and the belief. To my coaches, teammates and everyone behind the scenes - both with England and Warwickshire, who helped me play for my country - your guidance and friendship has meant the world. I look forward to continuing to play county cricket and exploring more franchise opportunities in the near future," he concluded.

Having featured in 217 games for England across all formats of the game since his debut in 2011, Woakes amassed a total of 396 wickets, in addition to 3,705 runs with the willow. Across all formats, he is England's eighth-highest wicket-taker of all time.

He was particularly prolific in Tests, scoring 2,034 runs at an average of 25.11, with a century and seven fifties in 62 Tests and 99 innings, and 192 wickets at an average of 29.61, five five-wicket hauls and a ten-wicket hauls. He featured in England's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and ICC T20 World Cup 2022 title-winning campaigns.

Woakes was extremely well-known for his excellence in home conditions, taking 148 wickets in 39 Tests at an average of 23.87 and five fifers and a ten-fer and scoring 1,275 runs at an average of 27.71, with a century and six fifties in 59 innings.

The 36-year-old last featured for England during their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) campaign, which started with a home series against India earlier this summer. The outing saw a heroic display from Woakes, battling a shoulder dislocation, come out and bat for England on the final day of the fifth Test at The Oval with one arm in a sling.

