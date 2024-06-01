England all-rounder Chris Woakes reveals why he was out of professional cricket for months

New Delhi [India], June 1 : Star England all-rounder Chris Woakes revealed that his father passed away at the beginning of May which forced him out of professional cricket for months.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Woakes roped in the Punjab Kings (PBKS) squad for a whopping price of 4.20 Crore rupees, however, he did not appear in a single match of the tournament. Following this he was also not added to the England squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

Woakes took to his official X account and said the last month was the most challenging of his life and only spent a few days with his close ones.

"The last month has been the most challenging of my life when unfortunately my dad passed away at the beginning of May. I've spent the last few weeks with the people most important to me, my family. We're all obviously grieving and trying to get through what is undoubtedly the hardest moments in our lives. It's times like this that perspective is at its greatest," Woakes wrote.

pic.twitter.com/CH1RMdo2Dc— Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) May 31, 2024

The 35-year-old added he will return to playing cricket in the upcoming days with Warwickshire, which was his father's favourite team. Woakes also added he is looking forward to his upcoming days.

"I will be back playing cricket for Warwickshire, who my Dad loved dearly when the time is right for me and my family. I know playing cricket for Warwickshire and England made my Dad incredibly proud. I look forward to doing that again in the near future," he added.

Woakes made his international debut in the T20I format against Australia in 2011. Following that he played 33 20-over matches in which he scored 146 runs at a strike rate of 124.79 and picked up 31 wickets at an economy rate of 8.07 with the ball.

In the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, the Three Lions are placed in Group B with rivals Australia, Scotland, Namibia and Oman. The defending champions will start their campaign against Scotland on June 4.

England's T20 World Cup 2024 Squad: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

