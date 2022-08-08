England all-rounder Emma Lamb voted ICC Women's Player of the Month for July

Dubai, Aug 8 Emerging England all-rounder Emma Lamb has been rewarded for her stellar recent form by being voted ICC Women's Player of the Month for July 2022.

Lamb dominated England's three-game ODI series against South Africa last month to claim the monthly award ahead of team-mate Nat Sciver and India seamer Renuka Singh.

With just seven games of international experience to her name, Lamb was shocked to have defeated her fellow nominees to the coveted monthly gong.

"It's very exciting to have been awarded the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for July," Lamb said.

"I'm very happy to have earned my spot at the top of the order in the Test and ODI team and it's been brilliant to be able to score some runs and help the team win.

"Everyone in the squad contributed to our multi-format series win against South Africa so I just want to keep scoring runs for the team I feel very lucky that my performances across the last month have been rewarded and I hope to carry on my good form."

Lamb scored her maiden ODI century during the opening match of the series against South Africa in Northampton, before producing scores of 67 and 65 in the ensuing games to help England to a dominant series sweep.

If that wasn't enough, the 24-year-old also picked up three wickets during the final match of the series in Leicester to wrap up a dominant month of cricket at international level.

In total, Lamb scored 234 runs at an average of 78 during the series and the right-hander was deservedly awarded the Player of the Series award.

It has been a rapid recent rise for Lamb, who only made her Test and ODI debut for her country earlier this year and seemingly only became a permanent fixture in England's team following her run of form during July.

