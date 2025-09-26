England and India A triumph in first ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 warm-up matches

New Delhi [India], September 26 : England and India A were the only two victors on the first day of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup warm-up matches as rain interrupted play, as per a media release from the ICC.

England defeated hosts India while India A got the better of New Zealand, while South Africa's match against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka's warm-up with Pakistan were abandoned.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt led by example in England's warm-up match against hosts India as she achieved 122 not out off 105 balls before retiring.

It proved a significant contribution to England's total of 339 for nine which was an insurmountable target for the Indian batters.

Emma Lamb enjoyed a strong stint at the crease as she hit 81 before being caught and bowled by Sree Charani.

With Amy Jones and Heather Knight also achieving totals over 30, they left their bowlers with a far easier task of defending an impressive total.

Jemimah Rodrigues made the biggest dent as she compiled 66 before being dismissed by Charlie Dean.

While Uma Chetry and Richa Ghosh also hit totals of 45 and 21, England's bowling attack proved too strong.

Linsey Smith took two wickets and Sophie Ecclestone made light work of India's lower order as she dismissed Sneh Rana and Kranti Gaud for a combined total of three.

It saw England win comprehensively by 152 runs.

New Zealand succumbed to India A despite Gaze's century, as per a media release from ICC.

India A made swift inroads into the target of 274 before they were awarded a win by four wickets by the DLS method when rain stopped play as they were 226 for six.

New Zealand had to rely on their middle order to put up the numbers after Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer and Amelia Kerr were dismissed for a combined total of 17.

Sayali Satghare proved destructive in the India bowling attack, as she took two of the early dismissals and finished with three for 45 from nine overs.

But the New Zealand middle order did put up a fight as Sophie Devine, Brooke Halliday and Maddy Green all posted totals over 20, before wicketkeeper Izzy Gaze ensured New Zealand would provide a hard chase for India A.

She hit 101 not out off 100 balls, forming her strongest partnership with Jess Kerr, who reached 36 to help New Zealand to their 273 total.

But while Sophie Devine bowled Vrinda Dinesh for a duck to put an early dent in India A's chase, Shafali Verma's partnerships with Dhara Gujjar and Tejal Hasabnis provided 113 runs between them - Verma hitting 70 of them herself.

Jess Kerr's quickfire dismissals of Hasabnis and Bist gave New Zealand hope of defending their total as Amelia Kerr followed by bowling Tanusree Sarkar for 0.

Minnu Mani and Mamatha Madiwala hit 39 not out and 56 not out, respectively, New Zealand's total looked increasingly likely to be met as the rain set in.

Rain won as South Africa faced Bangladesh, as per a media release from the ICC.

South Africa were 45 for 3 in nine overs before rain stopped play in their warm-up match against Bangladesh.

Marizanne Kapp and Tazmin Brits recorded the best totals as Kapp reached 21 before being bowled by Nahida Akter, while Brits hit 19 off 21 balls and finished the game not out.

It was Bangladesh's Marufa Akter who made the biggest impression in the short time they were out on the field.

The bowler took two wickets, dismissing the Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt for a duck before bowling Annerie Dercksen for two, with an economy of 2.00.

Pakistan took one wicket before rain stopped play, as per a release from ICC.

Sri Lanka finished on 33 for one before rainfall got the better of their endeavours as they faced Pakistan in Colombo.

Opener Hasini Perera had found her rhythm before proceedings were halted as she finished on 21 not out.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu was caught on five as she hit Fatima Sana's delivery back over the bowler where Sadaf Shamas was in position to watch it into her hands.

Harshitha Samarawickrama barely had time to pad up before her stint at the crease was brought to an early close due to rain after two runs off seven balls faced.

