England Announce 16-Man Squad for 2025–26, Harry Brook Named Vice-Captain

England National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Match: The England and Wales Cricket Board announced a 16-man squad for the upcoming Ashes series against Australia on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. Harry Brook has been appointed England’s new Test vice-captain. He replaces Ollie Pope, who has been removed from the leadership role due to inconsistent batting performances. Ben Stokes, England’s Test captain, continues to recover from a shoulder injury sustained during the final Test against India. ECB confirmed he is expected to be fit for the series opener in Australia.

Mark Wood has returned to full fitness after a knee injury, and off-spinner Shoaib Bashir has recovered from a finger injury. Both players are included in the squad. Matthew Potts and batting all-rounder Will Jacks have earned recalls. Jacks will serve as the second spinner on the tour. Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, and Liam Dawson were not selected. Veteran all-rounder Chris Woakes was left out after dislocating his shoulder in the Oval Test against India.

England’s Ashes Squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Harry Brook (vice-captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.

The series will begin on November 21, 2025.