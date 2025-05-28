England Announce Playing XI for 1st ODI vs West Indies; Harry Brook to Captain

England announced their playing XI for the first match of the three-match ODI series against the West Indies. The series will also mark the beginning of Harry Brook’s captaincy in white-ball cricket. The team features a new opening pair as Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith will open the innings. Will Jacks, despite being a regular opener, has been moved down the order. Jamie Smith will open for the first time in ODIs. Jacob Bethell returns to the national side. Adil Rashid is set to make his 150th appearance in the format.

The playing XI includes Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook as captain, Jos Buttler as wicketkeeper, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood and Adil Rashid.

The first ODI will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on May 29. The remaining two matches are scheduled for June 1 and June 3.

Bench: Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Matthew Potts, Tom Hartley.