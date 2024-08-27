England announce squads for T20I, ODI series against Ireland

London [UK], August 27 : England Women will take on Ireland in a three-match ODI series and two-game T20I series, starting September 7.

Kate Cross is set to captain England during their white-ball tour of Ireland, stepping in for regular skipper Heather Knight, among several senior players being rested, as per the ICC.

This break for the senior squad members paves the way for a group of fresh faces. Hannah Baker, Georgia Davis, Charis Pavely, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Paige Scholfield, Georgia Adams and Seren Smale are all in line to make their senior international debuts.

The squad also sees the return of Mady Villiers, making her first international appearance since 2021, and Mahika Gaur, who missed the home series against New Zealand due to a side strain.

Former England international Jon Lewis, who has led the England A squads over the past year, will serve as head coach for the tour, supported by Courtney Winfield-Hill and Chris Liddle.

Speaking after the squads were announced, Director of England Women's Cricket Jonathan Finch said as quoted by ICC, "Following a busy period we are looking forward to finishing off our summer with the tour to Ireland."

"The squad has an exciting mix of experienced international players, those that are returning to a squad having played previously and those yet to take their first steps on the international stage. This is a strong squad made up of many players that have grown from being part of a strengthening domestic game," Finch added.

"Ireland Women are coming off the back of a significant series win against Sri Lanka and this, mixed with playing away from home, will pose a significant challenge. It's always a special moment to see players make their debut and seven could do so on this tour," the director concluded.

ODI squad: Kate Cross (captain), Hollie Armitage, Hannah Baker, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Davis, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Freya Kemp, Emma Lamb, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Paige Scholfield, Bryony Smith, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong.

T20I squad: Kate Cross (captain), Georgia Adams, Hollie Armitage, Hannah Baker, Tammy Beaumont, Mahika Gaur, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Charis Pavely, Paige Scholfield, Seren Smale, Bryony Smith, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong.

