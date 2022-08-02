England announce Test squad for the first two games against South Africa

England have named a 14-man squad for the first two matches of their upcoming Test series against South Africa, with Ollie Robinson earning a recall and Zak Crawley retaining his place.Robinson replaces Jamie Overton in the 14-man squad that took on India last month in the postponed fifth Test match. Ben Foakes, who had contracted Covid during the India Test, will keep wickets once again. Despite not making his Test debut against New Zealand and India, Harry Brook has been retained in the squad as well.

"After an excellent start to the summer under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, we're looking forward to an exciting Test series against a strong South Africa side," ECB Men's Performance Director, Mo Bobat, said. "The selectors have picked a squad for the first two Tests at Lord's and Emirates Old Trafford with continuity in mind."It's good to get Ollie Robinson back in the mix after his recent injury. He will continue his progress by playing for the Lions against South Africa in a four-day match at Canterbury next week."Prior to the Tests, the tourists will first take on England Lions in a four-day game, starting from August 9. The first Test will kick off at Lord's on August 17 followed by two more Tests.

