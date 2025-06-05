England announces 14-member squad for series opener against India

New Delhi [India] June 5 : The England Men's selection panel has announced a 14-player squad for the first Test match against India at Headingley, which begins on Friday, 20 June 2025, according to the ECB website.

The series will take place from June to August 2025, with matches at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's (London), Old Trafford (Manchester), and The Oval (London). This will be India's first bilateral series since both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from Test cricket earlier this month.

Jamie Overton has been handed a surprise recall to England's squad for the first Test against India after his Surrey team-mate Gus Atkinson was ruled out with a hamstring strain injury.

Jacob Bethell has returned to the squad, while Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse are both back after missing England's win over Zimbabwe with niggles.

England's squad has changed significantly since their 4-1 series defeat in India last year. James Anderson retired shortly after that tour, while Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes and Ollie Robinson have also been discarded.

India have also undergone a transition, with R Ashwin, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma all retiring and Shubman Gill taking on the captaincy for the first time.

India, who have not won a Test series in England since 2007, have sent several members of their squad ahead to play for India A against the Lions, and the rest of their touring party will arrive in the UK on Friday.

Prior to the series, there will also be three India 'A' matches against the England Lions. The first unofficial test ended in a draw. The second unofficial test will be played on Friday, June 6, at County Ground, Northampton.

Ben Stokes (Durham) - Captain, Shoaib Bashir (Somerset), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Sam Cook (Essex), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

