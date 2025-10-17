England announces playing XI for 1st T20I against New Zealand; Harry Brook to lead

Christchurch [New Zealand], October 17 : The England Men's Cricket Team announced their playing XI for the first T20I of the three-match series on Thursday, which will take place at Hagley Oval on Friday.

Right-hand middle-order batter Harry Brook will be leading the side, and the former skipper Jos Buttler will be keeping the wickets in the match.

New Zealand and England are set to clash in a highly anticipated series, starting with three T20 matches. The first T20 will take place in Christchurch on Saturday, October 18, kicking off at 7:15 am UK and Ireland time. The second T20 is scheduled for Monday, October 20, also in Christchurch at the same time, while the third T20 will move to Auckland on Thursday, October 23, with a 7:15 am start.

Following the T20 leg, the two sides will contest three One Day Internationals (ODIs). The first ODI will be held in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, October 26, beginning at 1:00 am UK and Ireland time. The second ODI is set for Wednesday, October 29, in Hamilton at 1:00 am, and the third and final ODI will take place in Wellington on Saturday, November 1, also starting at 1:00 am. This series promises to offer fans a thrilling mix of formats as both teams look to assert dominance on New Zealand soil.

England XI to face New Zealand: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.

For New Zealand, the players who are missing in the T20Is are Finn Allen (foot), Adam Milne (ankle), Will O'Rourke (back), Glenn Phillips (groin), and Lockie Ferguson (hamstring), who were all unavailable due to injury.

New Zealand T20I squad: Squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert (wk).

