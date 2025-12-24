England announces squad for Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup

London [UK], December 24 : England announces squad for the upcoming ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup, with Somerset Wicketkeeper-batter Thomas Rew, who recently featured in the England Lions tour of Australia, to captain the side.

Farhan Ahmed, who captained the U19 team in Rew's absence during their recent seven-game Youth ODI series against West Indies, will be the vice-captain, as per the ICC website.

Left-arm spinner Ali Farooq earns his maiden call-up to the squad. Head coach Michael Yardy believes that England has a balanced team going into the tournament.

"This is an amazing opportunity for the players we have selected to not only wear an England shirt at a World Cup but also to go out and try and do something special," Michael Yardy said.

"We have a balanced squad with a core group of players who already have county experience and who have developed a camaraderie while playing together for the U19S that will serve them well during the tournament," Michael Yardy added.

"I really want the players to enjoy the opportunity to play at a World Cup, in a beautiful country like Zimbabwe, and to embrace the chance to compete against different countries and show their quality," Michael Yardy concluded.

The England Under-19s will be based in Zimbabwe and have been drawn in Group C of the 16-team tournament. They open their campaign against Pakistan in Harare on Friday, 16 January, before matches against co-hosts Zimbabwe and Scotland. Three teams from the group stage will qualify for the next round.

Squad: Thomas Rew (c), Farhan Ahmed, Ralphie Albert, Ben Dawkins, Caleb Falconer, Ali Farooq, Alex French, Alex Green, Luke Hands, Manny Lumsden, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Isaac Mohammed, Joe Moores, Sebastian Morgan.

