England batter Dawid Malan to start coaching Yorkshire amid fear England career likely to be over

London [UK], April 4 : England top-order batter Dawid Malan will try his hands in a coaching role as he will take up Yorkshire's batting coach as he faces the prospect that his playing career with Three Lions might be over.

The 36-year-old batter is centrally contracted until October, but he fell out of favour with England following their disastrous World Cup campaign last year. Despite being the team's leading run-scorer, he was excluded from the subsequent white-ball tour of the Caribbean.

Malan will turn 37 in September and after being dropped out of the Caribbean white-ball tour at the end of last year, stints in the SA20 and Pakistan Super League (PSL) kept him busy last year.

The 36-year-old was England's top run scorer in their ODI World Cup campaign in India last year. Talking about his coaching stint Malan said that he wants to give back as much as he can and want to face "different kinds of challenges."

"It's quite exciting. I'm going to do a bit of coaching in my off time and help the boys out two or three days a week. I'll work with the firsts and seconds, whoever is around. I'll see if I can share some of my knowledge if anyone wants it, and if it's something I enjoy for after cricket," Malan said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

He returned from Pakistan two weeks ago and currently has no plans to hit balls again until the beginning of May. Meanwhile, Yorkshire hitters now have an extra sounding board at Headingley, with over 100 caps and centuries across all three international formats. For Malan, it will reveal whether coaching is a career path he wants to pursue after he retires.

"I still feel I've got two or three years of playing if things go well and I can still perform, but I want to give back as much as I can now. It's exciting to be back and give myself a different kind of challenge for this time of year than I usually have. It's an unofficial capacity. Whoever is at home, be it first team or second team, I'll throw some balls and speak to whoever wants to speak to me about batting without treading on any of the coaches' toes," Malan added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor