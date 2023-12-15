England batter Sam Billings signs white-ball contract with Kent

London [UK], December 15 : England batter Sam Billings confirmed his intention to step back from red-ball cricket and has reiterated his commitment to the Club's white-ball future by signing a new white-ball contract.

"Kent Cricket can confirm that Sam Billings, the first T20 captain of the Kent Spitfires, has reiterated his commitment to the Club's white-ball future by signing a new white-ball contract," Kent Cricket said in an official statement.

The 32-year-old's contract with Kent will run until at least the end of the 2025 season and will ensure Billings' availability for the county in short-format matches alongside desires to pursue increasing opportunities in limited-overs cricket overseas during the calendar year.

The right-hander, who lifted the 2021 Vitality Blast trophy as captain & skippered the Spitfires to the 2018 One Day Cup Final, has made 182 appearances for the Kent Spitfires in List A andT20 cricket to date, scoring over 4,000 runs.

"I'm delighted to remain a Kent cricketer for the foreseeable future. Kent Cricket means a huge amount to me and I'm very grateful for the Club's openness & understanding during discussions about my future. In the ever-changing landscape of our sport, I've tried juggling all formats for some time and have found it very challenging personally on and off the field. With the addition of a child on the way it feels like the right time to try and find more balance so I can perform at my best whenever I pull on the Kent shirt," Billings was quoted as saying by KC.

"As always, the support of the Members and everyone at the Club has been brilliant. I'm always most proud to wear the Kent jersey and represent the Club at every opportunity. I'm thrilled to be the Kent Spitfires' T20 Captain & I'm looking forward to focussing on that format in 2024 & beyond," he added.

"This new agreement reflects a mutual commitment from both Kent Cricket and Sam to navigate a fast-changing cricketing world. He is a well-travelled & well-respected player who has spent a lot of time overseas, winning the biggest prizes in T20 cricket, and building relationships with players who have in turn become Kent Spitfires off the back of his off-field work. Sam is an outstanding white-ball cricketer and we're extremely pleased that he will be a Spitfire for at least another two seasons," Kent's Director of Cricket, Simon Cook, said.

