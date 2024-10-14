England batter Tammy Beaumont wins ICC Women's Player of the Month award for September

Dubai [UAE], October 14 : England's batting veteran Tammy Beaumont was awarded the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's Player of the Month award for September, announced the worldwide governing body of the sport on Monday.

A statement from ICC said, "England's experienced opening batter Tammy Beaumont has taken home the ICC Women's Player of the Month for September 2024, beating out opposition from Ireland teenager Aimee Maguire and UAE all-rounder Esha Oza."

Beaumont was in stunning form in the month of September as she dominated for England during their tour of Ireland in both white-ball formats.

It helped Beaumont claim a second monthly award, with the 33-year-old right-hander having also won the monthly gong way back in February 2021.

"Thank you to everyone who voted for me as ICC Women's Player of the Month for September," Beaumont said as quoted by ICC.

"It was a great tour in Ireland with an inexperienced England team and it was really nice to contribute personally.

"I saw firsthand how well Aimee Maguire bowled for Ireland and she fully deserved the nomination. Congratulations to Esha Oza too."

Beaumont showed she is still a force in international cricket with a group of excellent knocks during England's white-ball tour of Ireland.

Beaumont totalled 212 runs at an average of 106 to help England register a 2-1 series triumph and backed that up with another 67 runs from two innings in the two-match T20I series that followed.

The highlight for the month came in the second ODI contest, when Beaumont smashed 150 from just 139 deliveries in a Player of the Match performance that guided England to victory. She also smashed a fifty in the ODI series.

In 121 ODIs for England, she has made 4,094 runs at an average of 40.94, with 10 centuries and 21 fifties in 111 innings. Her best score is 168*. Also in 104 T20Is for England, she has made 1,859 runs at an average of 24.14, with a century and 10 fifties in 88 innings. Her best score is 116. She has also scored 524 runs in nine Tests including a century and two fifties, making her one of England's best all-format batters since her debut in 2009.

