England 'bowled exceptionally well' against Oman: Spinner Adil Rashid

North Sound [Antigua and Barbuda], June 14 : After his side's eight-wicket win over Oman in the T20 World Cup 2024 clash, England spinner Adil Rashid said that they have 'bowled exceptionally well'.

Rashid was named the 'Player of the Match' after he picked up four wickets and gave just 11 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 2.80.

Speaking after the match, Rashid said that getting a wicket in the initial stage of the first inning helped them to set the tone.

"Thought we bowled exceptionally well. Felt good to see that first ball turn so much. Obviously getting a wicket first ball sets the tone as well. I tried to adjust in the first over or so. It was spinning quite a bit so it was hard to keep it in the wickets, that meant I had to bowl outside leg a little bit," Rashid said.

The England spinner accepted that he was looking forward for a five-wicket haul against Oman.

"I was looking for it, if I got it great, if i didn't it was fine. We're going to take it one game at a time. We've got Namibia next," he added.

Recapping the match, after winning the toss England sent Oman to bat first. Pratik Athavale (5 runs from 3 balls, 1 four) and Kashyap Prajapati (9 runs from 16 balls, 1 six) opened for Oman and could only make a six-run partnership after star pacer Jofra Archer made the first breakthrough of the match as he removed Athavale from the crease.

Shoaib Khan (11 runs from 23 balls, 1 four) was the only standout batter after he scored the highest runs among his teammates and powered Oman to a total of 47 runs in the first inning. The Three Lions bowlers ended Oman's inning by the end of the 14th over.

While chasing, the England openers did not take any pressure and displayed a stupendous performance on the crease. Philip Salt (12 runs from 3 balls, 2 sixes) and Jos Buttler (24* runs from 8 balls, 4 fours and 1 six) made a 12-run partnership after Bilal Khan made the first breakthrough of the match after he removed Salt in the third ball of the first over.

Jonny Bairstow (8* runs from 2 balls, 2 fours) and Buttler stayed unbeaten on the crease and helped the Three Lions win the match. England batters dominated during the run chase as they ended the game in just four overs.

Bilal Khan and Kaleemullah were the only wicket-takers for Oman in the game.

