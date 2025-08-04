London [UK], August 4 : Following his side's six-run loss to India in the fifth Test at The Oval, England head coach Brendon McCullum came out in defence of young all-rounder Jacob Bethell, whose wicket during the run-chase of 374 started the team's downfall, saying that he "will be back and better from experience".

During the run-chase of 374 on day four, England was cruising at 301/4 despite losing Harry Brook and with Joe Root still on the crease. However, Prasidh Krishna cleaned up Bethell and Root in quick succession, leaving England at 339/6 at the day end, giving India a small window to make a comeback into the game. Bethell, who had impressed with three half-centuries at number three against New Zealand last year, was cleaned up by Prasidh while attempting a lavish cut. This wicket started England's downfall, as they fell six runs short of the target of 374 runs. Prasidh along with Mohammed Siraj had kept the pressure on him well.

Speaking on Sky Sports, McCullum said about Bethell: "I guess you never know. From our point of view, we see a talent where his best years are well in front of him. I think in international cricket, he has already shown how good he can be and shows he is not overawed by the situation," he said.

"I thought when he went out to bat the ball started moving quite a lot. That is going to challenge any batter, even Joe Root's scoring rate dropped a bit. Bethell will be back and better from the experience. The one thing |I thought, though, is that he took the positive option," he added.

McCullum said that when England moves from their attacking brand of cricket, they become "vulnerable".

"I think if we stay true to what we believe in, backing it, and almost double down on the philosophy it gives us our greatest opportunity. I think that is what we were able to do at Lord's. I think with bat in hand, we were brave when we needed to be. There are many different things throughout the series where we grew as a team. It is hard to say that when you have lost the last Test, but throughout I thought the changing room was growing and was understanding that when we play our style, it gives us our greatest chance. It does not guarantee anything, but it gives us our greatest chance," he concluded.

After England opted to bowl first, they reduced India to 153/6. A 58-run partnership between Karun Nair (57 in 109 balls, with eight fours) and Washington Sundar (26 in 55 balls, with three fours) was the most meaningful part of the inning as India was bundled out for 224 runs. Apart from Gus Atkinson's five-wicket haul, Josh Tongue (3/57) was also good.

In the second innings, four-fers from Siraj (4/86) and Prasidh Krishna (4/62) reduced England to 247, despite a 92-run opening stand between Zak Crawley (64 in 57 balls, with 14 fours) and Ben Duckett (43 in 38 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and a fifty by Harry Brook (53 in 64 balls, with five fours and a six). They led by 23 runs.

In India's second innings, key contributions came from Yashasvi Jaiswal (118 in 164 balls, with 14 fours and two sixes), Akash Deep (66 in 94 balls, with 12 fours), Ravindra Jadeja (53 in 77 balls, with five fours) and Washington Sundar (53 in 46 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes). Sundar stitched a very crucial 10th wicket stand with Krishna, with the latter scoring nothing out of it and Sundar doing all the hitting.

They all took India to 396 runs, giving them a 373-run lead and setting a target of 374 runs for England to win the series.

India started well, reducing England to 106/3. However, fine centuries from Harry Brook (111 in 98 balls, with 14 fours and two sixes) and Joe Root (105 in 152 balls, with 12 fours) troubled India with a 195-run stand for the fourth wicket. At one point, England was 317/4 on day four. However, a late surge by Siraj (5/104) and Krishna (4/126) shifted the pressure to England, and they were left six runs short, bundled out for 367 runs.

The series is drawn 2-2, reflecting the true nature of how well-fought the series was. The Shubman Gill era has started with immense promise and fight, giving signs of a bright future.

